Latest Joel Embiid update will have 76ers fans dreaming of Cooper Flagg
The Philadelphia 76ers believed they had a roster capable of challenging for an NBA Title when the regular season began. Instead, injuries have Philadelphia scrambling to qualify for the postseason. The latest news regarding star center Joel Embiid could plunge the team deep into the lottery.
The hulking superstar is struggling with swelling in his left knee and won't even be reevaluated for another week or more. That's a real problem for a team that currently finds themselves as the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's reasonable to think that things just aren't going to come together for the 76ers this season. Embiid's injury is a major concern. Paul George does not look to be energetic or engaged. Tyrese Maxey has missed a lot of time with his own injuries. Jared McCain is out for the season with a knee injury of his own.
76ers could find themselves in Cooper Flagg sweepstakes with latest Joel Embiid update
There is a potential silver lining to this disastrous season. The team could really benefit from adding a young, more reliable superstar to boost its aging core. In a perfect world, the 76ers would love to lose enough games to win the lottery and add Duke star Cooper Flagg to their roster.
Philadelphia may have a little too much talent left on the roster to fall all the way to the bottom of the standings, but that does not mean they could not secure the No. 1 overall pick with a little bit of lottery luck.
Flagg would slot into the 76ers' starting five perfectly alongside George at one of the forward spots. His playmaking on the wing could help boost Philadelphia's offensive efficiency in the half court. The 6-foot-9 forward's outside shooting ability could also unlock things for Maxey and Embiid in the pick-and-roll.
Nothing is going according to plan for the 76ers this year but they might fail their way into drastically improving their roster's upside next season. Landing the No. 1 pick and nabbing Flagg would make all hte pain worthwhile for the 76ers.