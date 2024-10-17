Latest Kawhi Leonard news raises serious questions about whether he'll ever play again
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard's status for the 2024-25 regular-season opener was already in jeopardy. Suddenly, the team's bracing to be without him for an "indefinite period of time," per ESPN's Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk.
Leonard's right knee inflammation has plagued him since last spring, sidelining him for 12 of the Clippers' final 14 games last season, including the playoffs. The issue prompted him to withdraw from Team USA leading up to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. He even underwent another procedure this offseason, though that ostensibly didn't help.
How Leonard proceeds will be fascinating and worth monitoring, considering the knee ailment is continuously nagging him and showing no signs of going away anytime soon. Entering his age-33 campaign and having accomplished virtually everything a player can, how much more of this can he take? Alternatively, given the constant setbacks, can the six-time All-NBA wing still hold up physically? The circumstances make you, at the very least, wonder whether or not the Clippers franchise icon will suit up ever again.
One of the premier two-way swingmen in the NBA, Leonard has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. The wear and tear on his body has reached a potential point of no return. Nonetheless, reporting from Charania and Youngmisuk indicates the Clippers are hopeful he will make a comeback to the court -- eventually -- albeit unclear when.
Recently speaking on NBA on ESPN, Charania stated the Clippers and Leonard are working in harmony with a common goal. Both sides want to ensure the 12-year veteran's presence on the court can be sustained when the time comes. They have the bigger picture in mind, electing to err cautiously and not make any hasty decisions.
Meanwhile, Youngmisuk noted that Leonard is "strengthening and rehabbing" his knee. The renowned reporter added that those around the two-time Finals MVP are "much more optimistic than they [were] during the postseason."
Ultimately, Leonard's situation remains murky. Nonetheless, we know he won't be available for the Clippers' first-ever regular-season basketball game in their new $2 billion -- the Intuit Dome.