Latest Micah Parsons trade rumor burns bridges between Jerry Jones and Cowboys fans

No franchise does a better job of sucking the air out of the room than the Dallas Cowboys. This team has not been to an NFC Championship game since the first half of the Bill Clinton Administration. Hardly anyone playing on the Cowboys today has any memories of the Triplets era in Big D. Perhaps that might be why Jerry Jones could be up to something rather mysterious this NFL offseason?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there have been some discussions about the Cowboys trading up from No. 12 all the way to No. 1 in a deal with the Tennessee Titans. Florio touched on this while appearing on 105.3 The Fan in the lead-up to the NFL Scouting Combine. The marquee piece of note that would go Tennessee's way would not be Dak Prescott, but rather Micah Parsons. Good lord!

The player Dallas might trade up to draft is not Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but for Abdul Carter.

"I did hear yesterday... you hear all sorts of stuff. And I don't like to traffic in stuff I've heard because I don't know how accurate it is. But I did have somebody tell me that the Cowboys have talked to the Titans about moving up to number one."

Carter would be the only non-quarterback worthy of going No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Now I think a lot of teams talk about moving around and I don't know if you guys have heard that. But that's a jump and I don't know what you would have to put into that or whether you'd have to put Micah Parsons into that package if it would go that way. But teams talk all the time... they talk all the time."

For him to replace another Penn Stater in Parsons would make seemingly everyone mad about it.

Dallas moving up to No. 1 to draft Carter would require more than Parsons and the No. 12 overall pick.

Before I really give this any more thought, this is the same type of nonsense that has plagued the Cowboys for years. All sizzle, no steak and just a bunch of talk. Winning the headlines is far more important than winning playoff games in Dallas. The only two reasons why I am giving this trade rumor any credence are because it is a slow time of year and Parsons is entering a contract season.

Where this rumor loses me is I do not think is is any team's best interest to trade down from No. 1 to anywhere south of No. 7. By that point, you are grossly depreciating the value of your first overall pick, enough to where what you are getting back is a bad team's second or third choice. The point is if you want someone to take the No. 1 pick from you, they will need to be picking at No. 7 or higher first.

For Dallas to punt on Parsons before he exits his prime is just bad business. Even more so, choosing to ride and die with Prescott over seeing what you have in Ward or the son of a Cowboys legend in Sanders should not sit well with anyone. This team is limited by what Prescott can and cannot do. Moving on from the team's best player in Parsons is not how you get back to winning Super Bowls!

Overall, what are the Cowboys really accomplishing by essentially swapping out Parsons for Carter? You may get younger at the position, but you would have to give up precious assets to Tennessee to make this extreme pipe dream a reality. Nobody loves their homegrown players more than the Cowboys. For them to potentially play hardball on their best player in Parsons rubs me the wrong way.

Once again, the Cowboys somehow found a way to make something not about them all about them...