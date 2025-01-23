Latest Ohio State transfer shows who will be starting QB for Buckeyes in 2025
By Kinnu Singh
After a rollercoaster season, the Ohio State Buckeyes captured their seventh national championship with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.
Before the stadium emptied and the confetti was cleared off the field, it was already time for the Buckeyes to begin preparations to defend their national title in 2025.
Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard, who earned offensive MVP honors in the title game after passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns, will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Backup quarterback Air Noland, a left-handed four-star recruit, transferred to South Carolina in search of a starting opportunity on Monday.
Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown, Ohio State’s No. 2 option, followed Noland’s departure by transferring to Cal on Tuesday, ESPN reported.
Julian Sayin appears poised to become Ohio State’s starting QB
Ohio State has already missed the first transfer portal window to make any significant addition, and the departures of the three passers leaves Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin as the front-runner for the Buckeyes’ starting option for the 2025 season.
Sayin committed to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class, but ultimately had a change of heart after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. The five-star recruit was one of the most coveted prospects in the country, and he chose to transfer to Ohio State because of head coach Ryan Day.
“Coach [Chip] Kelly wasn’t actually here when I committed, but coach Day and the way he’s always been able to develop quarterbacks,” Sayin said of that decision process, per Al.com’s Matt Stahl. “Just wanted to be part of that.”
Sayin played in four games while serving as a backup behind Howard in 2024. In his limited action, Sayin completed five of 12 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score coming against Western Michigan in September.
“[His ceiling is] as high as he wants it to be,” Kelly told reporters before the national championship. “I think he’s a tremendously talented player. He’s got a great work ethic. We’re excited about him. He came in early so he got spring ball with us. Did a good job in preseason camp.”
As a senior at Carlsbad High School in California, Sayin threw for 2,369 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and just one interception. He also added 186 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Lincoln Kienholtz and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair are expected to round out the Buckeyes quarterback room alongside Sayin.