Latest Quinn Ewers injury update could put the spotlight back on Arch Manning
By John Buhler
Death, taxes and Quinn Ewers getting hurt. He has the right arm of Matthew Stafford, but the battered body of Sam Bradford. While he did lead the Texas Longhorns to victory over the Kentucky Wildcats last Saturday, the oft-injured starting quarterback got hurt ... again. He is dealing with a tender ankle suffered vs. the menacing defensive line that the Wildcats have working for them. It is an issue.
At 10-1 (6-1) on the year, Texas is pretty much a lock to make the College Football Playoff heading into rivalry week. They will have to travel to College Station to take on little brother Texas A&M in the first Lone Star Showdown since 2011. These two bitter in-state rivals are playing for a trip to Atlanta to play the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship and a spot into the College Football Playoff.
However, Ewers' latest injury in a Texas uniform has us wondering if the Longhorns could finally be ready to rip the band-aid and go with Arch Manning full-time now. Manning is a redshirt freshman having backed up Ewers the last two years. They are extremely close, and Manning does not want to step on Ewers' toes. Unfortunately, doing that would probably break Ewers brittle bones even more.
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said "he thinks Quinn Ewers is doing okay, but they plan on him practicing this afternoon." This may be as a means to mess with Mike Elko and Texas A&M's head.
All I know is the only way Texas is going to win the national championship is if Ewers can stay healthy.
Texas once again has to monitor Quinn Ewers' health before a big game
Entering this week, I had Texas as one of five teams I think could realistically win the College Football Playoff. The other four teams are Georgia and Ohio State, which I have a lot of confidence in being able to run the gauntlet, and Oregon and Notre Dame, which I think are of championship quality, but I have some major reservations about their depth and ability to do something that hasn't happened ... ever!
I feel with Texas that just because they have two quarterbacks does not really mean they have one. Both were every bit the five-star prospect coming out of high school. Manning may end up being a first-round pick in a few years, while Ewers might be too banged up to even leave the college game after this year. What is important to know is Texas will need to survive vs. Texas A&M and Georgia.
Manning does give Texas more mobility at the quarterback position than does Ewers. However, Ewers is the far more polished and precise passer. Texas might be able to win a game it shouldn't riding the coattails of Mannings' fast-moving legs. Unfortunately, this team's ceiling is the health of Ewers and how far he can carry them. There is no perfect team in college football this year. Texas is clearly not.
Texas can win its next two games to win the SEC, but it can't keep playing quarterback musical chairs.