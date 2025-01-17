Latest report shows Ross Atkins hasn’t bothered to negotiate an extension with Vlad Guerrero Jr.
By Jacob Mountz
At the start of the offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays had one clear goal in mind: sign Juan Soto. With only one year left before their key stars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette hit free agency, the addition of Soto could have propelled the sluggish Toronto team into contention. But like many of Blue Jays’ dreams, this one too fell apart.
After failing to sign Juan Soto, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins immediately pivoted to extending his best bat in Guerrero. Locking Vladdy up long-term would offer Atkins several years to solve the Jays’ may problems. He began by offering Vladdy $340 million. After Soto netted a whopping $765, an offer that low to Vladdy was more of a non-starter. As such, he promptly turned it down.
Rumors of a substantial offer being placed on the table have been swirling, but the exact amount is unknown. Regardless, it still seems both sides are still far apart.
Making matters even more urgent is that Vladdy set a deadline for the day before Spring Training begins on February 18. If an extension is not reached by then, Vladdy walks. With the clock ticking, Atkins is under intense pressure to extend Vladdy and build a contender around him. However, the latest reports indicate he is in no rush.
Extension talks between Vladdy and Atkins have not progressed for nearly a month
MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report that there has been no recent negotiations between the Jays and their prized slugger. They had this to report:
“The Blue Jays have not spoken to Guerrero’s camp about an extension since before Christmas, according to a source briefed on the conversations. However, those talks are expected to accelerate before Guerrero’s self-imposed deadline of Feb. 17, the day before the Jays hold their first full workout for pitchers and position players.”
In an unbelievable twist of events, it turns out there has only been radio silence between the Jays and one of the game’s most coveted players. The reporters from The Athletic do note they expect these talks to accelerate before Spring Training, but this long wait may very well prove to be wasted time. Waiting might also work against Atkins since ignoring your hometown hero may be counterproductive. But there is a chance that Ross Atkins’ backup plan might be the Blue Jays’ future. Rosenthal and Sammon also note Atkins’ interest in Pete Alonso.
“As The Athletic reported Thursday, the Jays are in discussions with free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso. The addition of Alonso would not signal a willingness to trade Guerrero, according to a source briefed on the discussions … The signing of Alonso also could protect the Jays against the potential loss of Guerrero, provided the deal does not include an opt-out after one year.”
Right now, Atkins’ strategy is an enigma. Until negotiations resume, we can only wait and see how the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debacle plays out.