Latest reporting shows just how unlikely Trevor Lawrence trade to Steelers truly was
By Austen Bundy
The NFL world was shaken by rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars were potentially shopping quarterback Trevor Lawrence, specifically to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ryan Burr, who covers basketball for the Big Ten Network, posted to X on Thursday that he had heard the news "directly from the horses mouth in the Jags organization."
Well, it turns out that was a load of baloney. The Jaguars quickly got word to ESPN's Michael DiRocco the same day, who reported the team called the rumors "ridiculous" and that there was "no chance" Lawrence would be traded.
Additionally on Monday, Lawrence himself dismissed the rumors on FanDuel's Up and Adams Show. He told host Kay Adams he would not waive his no-trade clause, especially to go to Pittsburgh.
"I would know about it if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen," he said. "I’d have to be on board with it — which I’m not. I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on — we want to win a Super Bowl here ... I'm not going to Pittsburgh."
Steelers never called Jaguars about trading for QB Trevor Lawrence
If that wasn't enough evidence to refute the seemingly ridiculous rumor, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Monday that the Steelers never even made a call to the Jaguars regarding Lawrence.
Florio made a great point in his reporting too. Jacksonville currently doesn't have a general manager, so who would Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan have even called to inquire about a trade?
Assistant GM Ethan Waugh is considered a finalist for the job but until he's officially named, only executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli or team owner Shad Khan (no relation to Omar) are the other plausible options.
However, with the latest reporting out there, Lawrence was never an option for the Steelers. Now, we'll see what Lawrence can do in an offense led by new head coach Liam Coen.