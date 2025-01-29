Latest rumor points to Mets and Pete Alonso being right back where they started
By James Nolan
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t hold back in his recent interview during the inaugural Amazin’ Day at Citi Field this past weekend. Cohen and David Stearns made, they didn’t completely close the door on a Pete Alonso reunion, even with the rather harsh comments.
According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Polar Bear and his lifelong team are still negotiating.
It’s clear that Alonso wants to remain in Queens, but he’ll have to accept a deal on New York’s terms. If the four-time All-Star intended to sign elsewhere, it would’ve already happened. In just six seasons, one of those being a shortened season, the slugger sits just 26 home runs away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the Mets home run king. Alonso would have a legitimate chance to have his number retire by staying with New York.
Pete Alonso and the Mets are a match for 2025
Stearns is confident in his team without Alonso, but there’s no question the former Rookie of the Year will improve their lineup. Since his first season in 2019, he’s recorded the most home runs in the National League. The powerful first baseman also has the most RBIs since then.
Many think Alonso would offer Juan Soto protection, but that’s not so much the case. Soto doesn’t need Alonso to be the MVP-caliber player he is. However, the Mets are in the best division in baseball. The National League East features the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, who finished above New York in the standings last season.
The Mets have an intriguing lineup with Soto, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo. Even with those stars, getting past the Braves and the Phillies will still be challenging, especially with their rotation filled with question marks. Inserting one of MLB’s best power hitters in the middle of their lineup would give them the second-best lineup in the entire National League.
If both sides can’t agree on a contract, New York would be banking on Brett Baty to replace Alonso in the lineup. The young infielder posted a .215 career batting average in the majors. Rumors have also suggested they could trade for the former number-one prospect, Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers. That would be a downgrade from Alonso as well. Since getting the call-up in 2022, Torkelson has struck out in 29% of his at-bats.
The Mets players know how impactful Alonso could be. They finished just two wins away from the World Series last season. Nimmo, Lindor, and Jeff McNeil have already expressed interest in playing with the Polar Bear in 2025. Alonso was promised a lucrative contract by his agent, Scott Boras. In 2024, the slugger had a subpar season. He also turned down multiple Mets offers that were more than fair. If he truly wants to remain in the blue and orange, he has to take a knee to Cohen and Stearns.