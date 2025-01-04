Latest Tee Higgins contract update is music to the ears of Bengals fans everywhere
By Lior Lampert
Week 18 of the 2024 NFL campaign may be Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' last game together as Cincinnati Bengals. If the team falls short of the playoffs, it opens a Pandora's box of possibilities heading into what will be a pivotal offseason for them. However, amid the uncertainty, the superb trio's desire to stick together beyond this year is reportedly well-known.
Ahead of Cincinnati's must-win regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow delivered a loud and clear message to the front office. When addressing the media, the franchise signal-caller openly voiced his desire for the Bengals to retain Higgins and Chase. And most importantly, the standout wide receivers are ostensibly on the same page.
Higgins is slated for free agency this spring. Yet, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he, Chase and Burrow "have discussed playing together again for years to come." Moreover, the supremely talented triad has not-so-stealthily made it "their goal" to prolong their run as teammates for the foreseeable future.
" ... they have made no secret about it," Rapoport stated regarding Burrow, Chase and Higgins' aspirations to remain united.
Rapoport's intel comes days after Burrow told reporters Cincy "[doesn't] want to make a living out of letting great players leave the building." So, not only is the standout passer putting pressure on the Bengals, but the media is also factoring into the equation. Nonetheless, it's encouraging to hear Higgins (and Chase) is interested in staying put, especially after his extension talks last offseason fell through.
After getting slapped with the franchise tag and being the only player in football to play on it this season, Higgins has proven his loyalty. He even made an official trade request, which wasn't granted, as we know. Regardless, the former second-round pick has shown up and shown out en route to a career year.
Previously trending toward skipping town, Higgins has seemingly had a change of heart, aligning with Burrow's recent comments. Be that as it may, Chase is also seeking a lucrative deal, potentially complicating matters. But the power of friendship might be enough to sort out the presumed financial intricacies.