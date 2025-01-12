Latest Texans playoff victory makes a mockery of Cowboys postseason woes
By Austen Bundy
The Houston Texans may not be Super Bowl bound (yet, at least) but Saturday's 32-12 thumping of the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round gave them some serious bragging rights over their in-state neighbor.
Entering Saturday's contest, both Houston and the Dallas Cowboys had the same amount of playoff wins since the end of the 1995-96 season (5). Now, the Texans have taken the lead but with a major caveat that will sting for fans of America's Team.
Dallas won Super Bowl XXX in late January of 1996, meaning it's been nearly 30 years since their last crowning achievement. The Texans played their inaugural season in 2002, roughly 22 years ago. Houston now has more playoff wins (6) than Dallas (5) in a shorter window of time.
Texans' Wild Card victory puts Dallas Cowboys recent postseason history to shame
While Dallas continues to catch strays in the 2024-25 postseason, Houston's win over Los Angeles didn't look certain until later in the second half. The Texans defense stepped up for multiple turnovers, including a pick-six that practically sealed things.
Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud took over from there, practically turning things into the Nico Collins show by delivering seven balls to the wide receiver for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Stroud now has two playoff wins in two seasons played in the league, that's the same as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who's been playing at this level for nine years now.
Some may have to wonder if it's actually the players who can't get the job done in Dallas or if owner Jerry Jones really is just cursed. In reality, it's likely just a matter of time before the Cowboys are back to their Super Bowl-winning ways.
But until then, fans will continue to thrive in the team's misery and ride the momentum of those like Houston's to glory and extremely meme-able content.