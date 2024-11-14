Latest trade rumor could spell doom for Astros’ hopes of Alex Bregman reunion
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Astros may look a lot different next season in terms of star power. Third baseman Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. Bregman could very well command a lucrative contract, as he is the top player available at his position.
Astros general manager Dana Brown said that third base is his biggest priority this offseason, and that conversations with Bregman's agent Scott Boras "as optimistic." But that's not entirely a given that Bregman will certainly return to Houston. Bregman could receive some serious attention elsewhere.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan (subscription required), the Philadelphia Phillies have placed All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm on the trade block. Passan writes that Bohm had a disappointing second half to the season and the Phillies are looking to make a splash after getting eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS.
That could open the door for the Phillies.
Phillies buzz around Alex Bregman getting louder
Passan's ESPN colleague Buster Olney mentioned that a rival evaluator made a "most interesting prediction," and that was the Phillies landing Bregman. Olney says that Bregman's swing would translate well to Citizen's Bank Park, has a strong defense as evidenced by his Gold Glove award won this past season, and he has plenty of playoff experience.
Adding Bregman to a roster already featuring Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber would certainly make them a better team on paper.
This past season, Bregman recorded a .260 batting average, a .315 on-base percentage, a .453 slugging percentage, 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 79 runs, and 151 hits in 581 at-bats (143 games). Bregman also has a WAR of 4.1.
If the Astros were to lose out on re-signing Bregman, Bohm could be an interesting option for them. While yes, Bohm's numbers in the second half were far from ideal, he was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Plus, the free-agent options at third base after Bregman are far from ideal.
In 143 games, Bohm recorded a .280 batting average, a .332 on-base percentage, a .448 slugging percentage, 15 home runs, 62 runs, 97 RBI, and 155 hits in 554 at-bats. Bohm also holds a 3.0 WAR.
Bregman to Philadelphia is certainly gaining some buzz. If the Astros are to lose out on him, wouldn't it be something if they brought in Bohm? That's something to think about, especially when free agent signings occur throughout the winter.