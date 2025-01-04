Latest Vlad Guerrero Jr. update should be the final nail in Ross Atkins' coffin
By Lior Lampert
Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. That's how the Toronto Blue Jays should feel about executive vice president of baseball operations/general manager Ross Atkins, especially if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks after 2025. And based on reading the tea leaves, the star infielder's future with the club remains uncertain.
Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star recently spoke on the Foul Territory podcast to discuss the ongoing Guerrero situation. During his appearance, he highlighted how the Blue Jays "really blew it" by failing to sign the standout slugger to an extension two years ago.
Wilner notes Atkins and the Blue Jays front office have operated like "the smartest people in the room," which continues to cost them. Chief among those crippling decisions has been dragging out Guerrero's contractual status to a point where they could lose him for nothing.
As Wilner alludes to, Atkins fumbling negotiations with Guerrero might be the difference of a "couple hundred million dollars." Or, even worse, it may be what prompts the four-time All-Star's eventual departure. Regardless, the consequential fallout is grounds for Toronto to (finally) relieve the maligned exec of his duties.
Atkins has had chances to re-sign Guerrero, though an agreement has yet to materialize and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon. The two sides are reportedly far apart on a price point. Suddenly, Juan Soto joining the New York Mets on a colossal 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason further complicates matters for the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays continue to dig themselves into a deeper hole with Guerrero, and if they don't adjust accordingly, Guerrero is as good as gone. Vladdy intends to halt any dialogue on the first full day of Spring Training, meaning time is of the essence. In that scenario, it's hard to justify Atkins sticking around.