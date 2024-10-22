Latest Warriors news could lead to major offseason regrets
The Golden State Warriors were unable to reach terms on a contract extension with Jonathan Kuminga prior to the Oct. 21 deadline. That means Kuminga will finish out the final season of his rookie contract before entering restricted free agency in the summer of 2025.
Kuminga wanted a full $224 million max contract, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, which would've fallen in line with draft peers Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Tyrese Maxey. To be blunt, that was never happening. Kuminga hasn't earned that sort of money yet and the Warriors are understandably taking the patient approach.
Because of restricted free agency, Golden State can wait until the very last second. Even if Kuminga signs an offer sheet with a different team next season, the Dubs will have the power to match it. That said, it's hard not to feel a bit uncomfortable with the gap between Kuminga's demands and what Golden State is comfort with.
It has been a rocky road since Kuminga became the No. 7 overall pick in 2021. There was a time last season when Kuminga appeared on the outs with Steve Kerr and the Warriors organization, but he eventually latched onto a starting role and flourished. The 2023-24 campaign was our first real taste of Kuminga's immense ceiling. He still has a ways to go, but sheer physicality, athleticism, and shot-making powered the 22-year-old to 16.1 points in 26.3 minutes per game.
If Kuminga takes another leap as an entrenched, full-time starter, Golden State may have to reconsider its stance on a max extension. That said, the door is officially open for Kuminga and Golden State to drift apart. That also opens the door for intense regret stemming from this past summer.
Warriors could regret not trading Jonathan Kuminga for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen
Golden State's front office did an excellent job this summer, but it's hard to ignore the looming specter of what could have been. The Warriors were reportedly in the mix for Paul George before his decision to sign in Philadelphia, but the Los Angeles Clippers asked for Kuminga in return. Golden State "resisted because Kuminga is so important to their own future," writes ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
That's a tough one. Kuminga is important to the Warriors' future on paper, but he's not important enough for a max contract, which he feels he deserves. What if Kuminga lands a full max offer from another team next summer? Is Golden State comfortable matching it when rubber meets the road, or would Kuminga be allowed to walk for nothing? That would transform this whole situation into an outright disaster.
There is understandable trepidation tied to Paul George's age and injury history, but he is worth a max contract, and his presence would have dramatically changed how we talk about Golden State in a loaded Western Conference. Stephen Curry doesn't have too many years left in the tank. He has earned the right to go out swinging, and that's how the Dubs front office needs to operate.
We can point to the Lauri Markkanen sweepstakes as another missed opportunity, too. It seems as though Brandin Podziemski was the real object of affection for Utah's front office, but the Warriors also kept Kuminga out of those trade talks.
That is two bonafide All-Stars who were within reach for Golden State, if not for its reluctance to deal Kuminga. This could all work out for the better, but the Warriors clearly aren't as confident in Kuminga as he is in himself. That disconnect signals that hey, maybe Golden State should've been more willing to trade the raw clay for a finished sculpture.