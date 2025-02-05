Latest Warriors trade update pours gasoline on Kevin Durant rumors
By Scott Rogust
We are closing in on the final hours until the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 6. In the past couple of days, the deadline has lived up to the hype as the landscape of the league has been drastically altered. If you thought Luka Doncic getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers wasn't shocking enough, there could very well be another move on significance on the horizon.
Could the player on the move be Kevin Durant?
It is well documented that Jimmy Butler is trying to force his way onto the Phoenix Suns. The potential to have Butler join Devin Booker and Durant would increase their odds of contending for the NBA Championship. But now, recent reporting is that there are teams looking to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline. We now know who is actively trying to acquire the two-time NBA Finals MVP.
According to K.J. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network that the Golden State Warriors have shifted focus away from Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, and have begun focusing their "attention to bigger targets, including Kevin Durant."
Warriors reportedly shifting attention to reacquiring Kevin Durant
Durant on the trade block has been percolating for the past couple of days, with reports indicating that the Suns are listening to offers for Durant. Imagine if the Warriors find a way to reunite with Durant giving how his tenure ended.
Durant was set to be a free agent after the 2018-19 season, and there was the much-talked-about argument with Draymond Green that year. Durant says that his decision to leave Golden State was to take on a new challenge in his career.
Imagine if Durant goes back to the Warriors again? Talk about switching up the landscape of the Western Conference. Not to mention, the Warriors would finally land the superstar they were looking for since the summer. Let's not forget that Stephen Curry is under contract for just one more season before hitting free agency in 2027.
As for the Suns, what could they get in return for Durant? Let's not forget, they are focused on acquiring Butler and tried to float Bradley Beal in deals to facilitate the move. However, Beal has a no-trade clause, and no momentum has been gained. Now, Durant could very well be on his way out with one more year remaining on his contract.
Brace yourselves, NBA fans. There could be even more chaotic trades, in case you thought nothing could top the Doncic to the Lakers deal from this past Saturday.