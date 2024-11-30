Learn how to lose: Michigan RB eviscerates Ohio State after postgame brawl
The last time Ohio State beat Michigan, we lived in a different world. There was no NIL. The Big Ten was still 14 teams. COVID-19 wasn't even a concern.
This generation of Buckeyes has plenty of experience losing to Michigan, but if you ask Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings, they haven't learned how to lose. That might explain how a massive brawl broke out at midfield after the game, resulting in pepper spray being released into the crowd of players.
"For such a great game, you hate to see stuff like that after the game. It's just bad for the sport, bad for college football," Mullings said. "They gotta learn how to lose man."
Mullings chastized the Buckeyes as "classless."
"You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost the game," Mullings continued. "We had 60 minutes, four quarters to do all that fighting. Now people want to talk and fight. That's wrong."
For more Rivalry Week content, check out FanSided’sUltimate Guide to College Football Rivalries, an in-depth and interactive look at the deep traditions, rich history, iconic venues and memorable moments of college football’s biggest rivalries.
Michigan didn't start fights when shoe was on other foot
The fight started after Wolverines players tried to plant the Michigan flag at midfield, on top of the Ohio State O. Buckeyes who saw the gathering of blue helmets jumped in to intervene. It went off from there.
Social media pointed out that Michigan has been on the wrong side of multiple flag plantings this season. They didn't start fights because of it.
Frustrations have to be high at Ohio State. It's not just about being upset as the No. 2 team in the country. They won't play for the Big Ten title because of this loss. And it was at the hands of their hated rival.
Over the last four meetings, the Wolverines have had the edge despite being ranked lower in each meeting. They weren't even ranked this time around but they still came away with the W.