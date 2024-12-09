Leave it to Aaron Rodgers to deflect blame from Jets failures
The inevitable finally became a reality for the New York Jets on Sunday. It took overtime, but the Jets' 32-26 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 officially eliminated the franchise from playoff contention for the 14th straight year.
The drought is not only the longest in franchise history but the longest active postseason dry spell in North American professional sports, narrowly staying ahead of the Buffalo Sabres' 13-year streak in the NHL. The Jets thought that they were going to at least snap the streak this season with Aaron Rodgers under center, but the future Hall of Famer made it clear that he isn't responsible for most of this mess.
Aaron Rodgers deflects blame for extending the Jets' playoff drought
Although the contest marked a personal highlight for Rodgers, who exceeded 300 yards passing in a game for the first time since 2021, it is still a disappointing end to the Jets' postseason hopes. When asked by reporters after the game about the streak, Rodgers made sure to point out that he wasn't around for most of it.
While Rodgers is technically correct that he only is responsible for one year of the drought, it offers little solace to the Jets' long-suffering fan base. This kind of answer also fits a pattern for Rodgers, who has made it clear that he isn't the only one responsible for losses this season, whether it involves blaming receivers for running the wrong route or having an offense play without enough energy in the huddle.
There are still four games left in what looks like Rodgers' lone season as the Jets' starter, which should lead to a mass exodus if the team moves on from him after the year. There are some scenarios where a veteran coach like Mike Vrabel could work with Rodgers in New York to try and turn things around next year but the odds are high that a new quarterback will be asked to snap the Jets' playoff drought in the fall.