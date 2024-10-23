LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history as father-son duo: Best memes and tweets
For the first time in NBA history a father-son duo played basketball together. LeBron and Bronny James took the court together as members of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. It was a moment the whole NBA world was waiting to see.
Fans had a good idea Bronny would play some minutes on opening night. Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. were on hand and had a photo op with the Jameses before the game. But J.J. Reddick made them wait until just before the end of the first half.
With four minutes remaining, LeBron and Bronny pulled off their warm ups and checked into the game.
We even got a mic'd up moment as LeBron gave his son some advice before his first minutes in the NBA.
How did NBA Twitter react to all of this. It was as split between loving it and hating it as you'd expect.
Best memes and tweets after LeBron and Bronny James made history
A lot of fans were emotional seeing the father and son get that moment together.
A whole lot of other fans didn't react with so much warmth.
Regardless of how anyone felt about it, how did Bronny do?
The rookie played just under three minutes, going 0-for-2 with one rebound. His results on the defensive end were mixed.
Julius Randle hit a post up jumper on him in the early goings.
But he did successfully defend Anthony Edwards when he had to.
Let's all be honest here, the only reason Bronny James got NBA minutes on opening night is because he's LeBron's son. He's not ready to feature regularly for LA. It was in the Lakers' best interest to get that moment out of the way as early as possible. It helped that they were able to do it with a massive lead.
Now Bronny can head for the G-League where he'll have to prove he is or isn't worthy of an NBA roster spot.