LeBron broke another NBA record in the most painful way possible for Mavs fans

"22 seasons, 40 years of age, LeBron James 50,002 points."

That was the iconic call from Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentator Bill McDonald as LeBron James cemented his place in history. With a first-quarter three-pointer, James became the first player ever to reach 50,000 combined regular-season and playoff points — a number so staggering it may never be broken.

At 40 years old and in his 22nd NBA season, James continues to defy logic, averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on nearly 52 percent shooting. But this season feels different — not just another chapter in his legendary career, but one of his most enjoyable. And standing alongside him? Luka Doncic.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

The trade that changed everything

Ever since the Lakers shocked the NBA world at the trade deadline, swapping Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, James has flipped a switch. The move, once unthinkable, has rejuvenated LeBron while elevating the Lakers' offense to a level unseen in years. The results have been undeniable. Los Angeles is riding a seven-game win streak, including a dominant 136-115 blowout over the New Orleans Pelicans, and has climbed to second place in the Western Conference for the first time since 2021.

For Mavericks fans, losing a 25-year-old generational superstar in Doncic was painful enough, but seeing him assist LeBron’s history-making three-pointer only added salt to the wound. The trade that was supposed to secure the Lakers’ future has instead strengthened their present, making them more dangerous than ever.

LeBron’s record-breaking moment is just one part of a larger transformation in Los Angeles. The hiring of JJ Redick as head coach initially raised eyebrows, as he became the first rookie head coach in Lakers history with no prior experience. Yet, under his leadership, the team has rediscovered its offensive flow, with Doncic’s playmaking unlocking a new level of efficiency. Meanwhile, James has continued making history in more ways than one. On opening night, he and Bronny James Jr. became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game — another unprecedented milestone for The King.

Now, with their chemistry clicking at the perfect time, the Lakers look like legitimate title contenders once again. What once seemed like a farewell tour for LeBron has turned into another championship pursuit, and if the Lakers continue on this trajectory, the addition of Doncic may prove to be one of the most pivotal moves in franchise history.

For LeBron, this is just another record in an already unparalleled résumé.

For Doncic, this could be the beginning of his championship legacy in Los Angeles.