LeBron James has emphatic NSFW response to absurd claims of Anthony Davis discord
By Mark Powell
LeBron James woke up this morning just like the rest of us – with the addition of about $1 billion in net worth, of course – reacting to the trade of his longtime teammate Anthony Davis. Early reports suggest James had little to no knowledge of any trade talks surrounding Davis. Heck, AD himself was recently quoted asking Rob Pelinka to add a center or point guard by the deadline. A trade involving Davis himself was straight out of left field.
That being said, it's easy to understand why the Lakers would make such a move. Luka Doncic is a 25-year-old superstar in the middle of his prime. It's rare those players become available, and in Los Angeles he has the chance to be the face of the league, assuming he keeps progressing and becomes at least replacement-level on the other end.
Offensively, there are few NBA players who can match Doncic's creativity and shotmaking – whether it be for himself or others – pound for pound. That is why the Lakers had to jump at this opportunity, even if it means getting on LeBron's bad side.
LeBron James emphatically denies he had anything to do with Lakers Anthony Davis trade
James had one or two seasons left in LA by most accounts anyway. If Pelinka and the front office had to burn a bridge to acquire their next generational talent, can we blame them? For now, we do not know James feelings towards the organization regarding Luka, but we do know he means no ill will toward Davis.
CBS NBA Insider Bill Reiter claimed LeBron had grown frustrated with Davis a year ago, and there was 'talk within the organization' over James' thoughts, as LBJ has 'high expectations.' Reiter called the trade of Davis a 'slow burn' while lambasting James as 'a little moody'. The argument Reiter seems to be making is that LeBron must've been in the know here, and the catalyst of such a monumental move. Yet, as Shams said just a few hours ago, LeBron was blindsided. James called Reiter out on social media, making sure fans knew not to listen to the so-called report.
"You a f****n lie," James wrote with a clown face emoji attached. You get the picture.
LeBron is still processing the Lakers decision, and his reaction in-house could very well determine if he is a part of Pelinka's vision, or perhaps just another aging superstar Los Angeles should part ways with in the coming days.