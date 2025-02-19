LeBron James' return clearer after bailing on NBA All-Star Game due to ankle, foot soreness

LeBron James is taking flak for missing the 2025 NBA All-Star Game due to nagging foot and ankle soreness. However, recent intel suggests he wisely used the break to rest and get right physically to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers as soon as possible.

Shams Charania of ESPN revealed "optimism" surrounding James' potential return for at least one of the Lakers' upcoming two games on NBA Today. Yet, the insider also noted that Los Angeles hosts the Charlotte Hornets before traveling to face the Portland Trail Blazers, a pair of beatable, lottery-bound squads. Subsequently, the slate of not-so-formidable foes is seemingly factoring into the purple and gold's decision-making process.

James and the Lakers are "weighing" their options. Erring cautiously against inferior opponents like Charlotte and Portland is on the table. Or does Los Angeles prefer he plays to build chemistry with his new running mate and franchise centerpiece, Luka Doncic? That's the conundrum they find themselves in as they try to manage the health of their 40-year-old superstar.

Based on Charania's reporting and "day-to-day" injury designation, James is physically able to reclaim his spot in the Lakers' lineup. But given his age and the team's aspirations of making a deep playoff run, an opportunity for nine rest days between contests is tempting.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters James successfully went through "most" of Tuesday's practice session. The league's official injury report lists the 22-year veteran as questionable for Los Angeles' meeting with the Hornets, so a comeback is on the horizon.

Even if James doesn't suit up versus Charlotte (or Portland), his absence presumably won't extend too far beyond that. Albeit an unpopular choice, he ostensibly sat out of this year's All-Star festivities in the Bay Area to gear up for the Lakers' stretch run. It's hard to fault him for focusing on the basketball that legitimately matters.