Lebron James injury update: Lakers star is back in lineup versus Bulls

It probably felt like an eternity for Lakers fans, but it was really only two weeks that LeBron James was sidelined with an injury. Either way, LA's long nightmare is over, and James will return to the lineup on Saturday night against Chicago, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

James had been playing some of the best basketball he's played in the past five years before the injury — in February, he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The arrival of Luka was like when someone gets out of a toxic relationship... he just looked like himself again.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy

Lakers star duo is healthy once again

LeBron's running mate, Luka Dončić, was also listed as questionable for Saturday's game as he nurses a mild sprained ankle, but he will give it a go as well, reuniting LA's superstar duo.

Although March basketball often feels like a bizarro world in the NBA, the Lakers are still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and have fallen two games behind the Houston Rockets who have ratlled off nine wins in a row.

Securing the No. 2 seed in the West is significant. The top two seeds play a team that had to partake in the play-in tournament, and any advtange a team can get in the first round is pretty big in the NBA.

Even if the Lakers do snag that second seed, they'll likely be taking on a team with some star power. Minnesota and Los Angeles (Clippers) are the two likiest teams to be in that No. 7 versus No. 8 play-in game. Anthony Edwards or James Harden... take your pick!