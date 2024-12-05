LeBron James says every Laker is to blame for team struggles, and he's right
The Los Angeles Lakers are at a crossroads after a humiliating 134-93 loss to the Miami Heat, extending their recent skid to six losses in their last eight games. The frustration is palpable within the locker room, and LeBron James didn't hold back in his postgame comments.
"When you're individually f—ing up and you're trying to rely on everybody else to cover for you, I think it starts with individuals first. All of us have to take accountability," James said bluntly. His words highlight a growing problem: the team’s lack of cohesion and personal responsibility, compounded by their collective inability to meet preseason expectations. And that goes far deeper than head coach JJ Redick, who's been made an all-too-easy scapegoat of late.
LeBron and Anthony Davis struggling to carry the load
James, who defies Father Time year after year, has started to show cracks during this rough stretch. He has failed to score more than 20 points in the Lakers' recent losses, with his three-point shooting woes mirroring the team’s league-wide ranking of 27th in both attempted and made threes. While his leadership remains vital, the numbers suggest LeBron is struggling to deliver at his usual elite level.
Anthony Davis has been having his best statistical season since the 2019-2020 championship campaign, but inconsistent scoring and lack of three-point range have hindered the Lakers’ offensive flexibility. For a team built to win behind its superstar duo, Davis’ inability to stretch the floor has compounded their offensive struggles.
A disjointed roster
Redick, in his first year as head coach, has not been shy about addressing the team’s issues. After the Heat loss, he acknowledged the lack of accountability within the group. "There has to be some ownership. I think when a group is not performing well, it’s easy to splinter and not want the ownership," Redick said. "I’m embarrassed, we’re all embarrassed. There’s not a sense from me that we’re together."
The numbers back him up. The Lakers' abysmal three-point shooting is a glaring weakness. Rookie Dalton Knecht has shown flashes of promise, but his inconsistent shooting from beyond the arc hasn’t been enough to lift the team. Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent, brought in as a key offseason addition two years ago, has been a major disappointment, recording multiple scoreless games despite significant playing time off the bench.
What’s Next?
The Lakers are in desperate need of answers. Their current slump has dropped them from 10-4 to 12-10, and the Western Conference’s depth doesn’t leave much room for error. Whether the issue is effort, a lack of shooting or a roster that just doesn’t fit, Redick and his staff have their work cut out for them.
James’ comments signal a clear demand for accountability, and as the team’s leader, he will be looked upon to guide the Lakers through this stretch. However, the responsibility also falls on the supporting cast to step up. Without a drastic turnaround, the Lakers could find themselves in a deeper hole that even LeBron and AD won’t be able to dig them out of.