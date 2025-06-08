LeBron James sees the criticisms that fans spout online

LeBron James might have the biggest presence on social media of any big-name American athlete. Part of that includes his "Mind the Game" podcast, where he and co-host Steve Nash break down plays and concepts used in NBA games. On one of his more recent episodes, LeBron James admitted to seeing the things said about him on social media regarding his "bag."

James said, "I see it all the time. I be on social media and it’s like, LeBron has no bag. LeBron has no bag and I’m sitting here with 50 billion points."

The NBA community and fans always change on what they believe a player needs to be a successful and great NBA player. For LeBron James, efficiency will always trump what moves or combos he can use to score the ball.

LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer for a reason

James made an excellent point in this clip when discussing moves that players use to score. All great players have great handles and can do a plethora of different moves and combos, certainly all NBA players handles and skills are that much greater than the average person. They didn't use it in games to score.

The things that make Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony great scorers is their ability to have a go-to move. Jordan and Bryant had the turnaround fadeaway. Specifically for Jordan, he didn't need many moves to get to his spot because of his 48-inch vertical.

All the great scorers in the NBA have one or two moves that they go to. Durant has the hesi pullup, which he takes two to three dribbles to get to his spot. The former all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, had the most un-guardable shot with his famous skyhook.

James has a few things that he does to score the ball. He developed a great turnaround jumper, his looking at the ball before shooting the three, but his most unstoppable move is steamrolling to the rim. In 22 seasons, no one has ever stopped him from consistently doing that, unless he's met with multiple defenders.

A dominant athlete, in any sport, isn't dominant because they can do so many different things. They're dominant because everybody knows what they are going to do and there is nothing you can do to prevent them from being successful.