LeBron's latest accomplishment might be the most unbreakable NBA record ever

Throughout his prestigious 22-year career, LeBron James has seen his fair share of accomplishments, from multiple league MVPs to four NBA titles. But his most recent might wind up being the most difficult to break: James was recently named second-team All-NBA for the 2024-25 season, the 21st time he's earned All-NBA honors — the most in league history.

LeBron has been selected All-NBA every season except his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04. This season, he joins the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, the Cavs' Evan Mobley and the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards on the Second Team. James averaged 24.4 PPG this past season, which was the 13th best in the NBA, while adding 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds on .574/.376/.782 shooting splits.

Three former NBA players are tied for second place in All-NBA selections. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have 15. Current stars like Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, who are both in the home stretch of their respective careers, are even further behind with 11 selections, while this year is Curry's 10th. LeBron's mark of 21 will be very hard to catch even for some of the league's youngest and brightest stars. For James to still be competing at a high level and receiving accolades like this at age 40 is nothing short of unprecedented.

Can anyone touch LeBron James' All-NBA record?

And it's hard to fathom who might catch him. Some young stars who are just entering their prime most likely won't come close to breaking James' record if they were to play as long as he does. LeBron's teammate, Luka Doncic, who has been in the league for eight years, has been selected to the All-NBA teams five times. Other stars, such as Nikola Jokic, have been selected six times, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been selected eight times.

The best bet just might be Victor Wembanyama, given how good he is already for the San Antonio Spurs at age 21. But Wemby missed All-NBA as a rookie, and he had his sophomore campaign cut short by a blood clot issue. It's just another reminder of how rare LeBron's longevity truly is; we shoudln't take being that good for that long in such a physically demanding sport for granted.