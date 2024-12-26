LeBron throws shade at NFL after instant classic on Christmas Day
By Quinn Everts
LeBron James versus Steph Curry on Christmas day is always going to be a classic game, and the 2024 edition of the matchup might have been the best yet. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 115-113 win thanks to Austin Reaves' game-winning layup with one second remaining after Steph Curry tied the game at 113 for the Warriors with his eighth 3-pointer of the game.
There's been a lot of talk about the "product" of the NBA recently — personally, I think the two best players of a generation going back-and-forth on Christmas night is fun and good and cool. James finished with 31 points and 10 assists, while Steph dropped 38.
After securing the win, LeBron had a message for the NFL — which has played games on Christmas since 2020 — about which sport runs the holiday.
"I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day," James said in his on-court interview.
The NBA has delivered on Christmas
Lakers versus Warriors was the fourth NBA game of the day, and the fourth banger of a matchup. Every game has been close, exhilarating and the stars have come through with big performances. This is exactly what Adam Silver (and us as fans) hoped for on the NBA's biggest day of the regular season.
Adam Silver has done a lot of things wrong in his time as NBA commissioner. But Christmas day in the NBA will remain one of the most fun days on the sports calendar as long as the format remains the same as it has been for the past 17 years. Five games back-to-back is a perfect setup for basketball junkies and casual fans alike.