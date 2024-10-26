Lee Corso returning to Indiana in throwback sweater will hit you right in the feels
College football players and on-field legends often come and go, whether that's just fading into other careers, going toward the NFL Draft and so on. And that's perhaps why Lee Corso is so beloved among fans.
For more than a decade, Corso patrolled the sidelines as a head coach for three separate programs but he's become an icon as one of the fixtures of ESPN's College GameDay. But Saturday in Week 9 represented a special moment for Corso and college football fans alike as the man they refer to as "Coach" on the GameDay set returned to his old stomping grounds in Bloomington.
The Indiana Hoosiers were selected as the location for College GameDay for the first time in program history, a homecoming for Corso as he coached the Hoosiers from 1973-82 in his career.
That in itself is enough to get fans emotional, but Corso added more to that. It started with his arrival, which was all celebratory as he rode atop a double-decker bus up to the set, everything decked out in Indiana gear.
But the next touch that we got a better view of was even better.
Lee Corso hits us in feels with Indiana throwback in return to Bloomington
Corso dug deep into the wardrobe for a throwback Indiana sweater that was absolutely perfect for the moment and the rush of nostalgia everyone was yearning for upon the coach's return to the Hoosier state.
And if you're wondering why that nostalgia might be hitting even harder than normal, just take a look at Corso back in his Indiana coaching heydey and what he was wearing in that moment.
Iconic.
It should come as a shock to absolutely no one after seeing all of this and knowing about Corso's Indiana ties to know that, when it came time for the Headgear Pick, he rolled with the Hoosiers to stay unbeaten and take down the Huskies this week.
As mentioned, Corso coached at Indiana for a decade. After going a combined 5-27-1 over his first three seasons, though, he won fewer than five games just twice over his final seven seasons in Bloomington, finishing his tenure there with a 41-68-2 record and a 27-53-2 record in Big Ten play. His crowning achievement was an 8-4 season in 1979, leading the Hoosiers to a Holiday Bowl win and finishing the year ranked 16th in the Coaches Poll.
Good on GameDay for bringing Corso back home to Bloomington, and good on Corso and the Hoosiers faithful for making that moment even more special.