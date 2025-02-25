Leeds United player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Sheffield United?

Leeds United came from a goal down to beat promotion rivals Sheffield United 3-1 in the Championship. This extended the Whites' lead at the top of the division to five points. Daniel Farke's side have a fantastic chance of returning to the Premier League.

Leeds United–Sheffield United Championship player ratings

Below, we're rating the Leeds players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Illan Meslier (GK): 5

Meslier came close to conceding earlier when he failed to reach Sydie Peck's corner. Luckily, Ilia Gruev was on hand to clear the ball off the line. The goalkeeper then scored an own goal when trying to keep out Tyrese Campbell's effort. Meslier grew into the game and came charging out to deny Campbell a goal-scoring opportunity. He also comfortably stopped Vini Souza's strike from range.

Jayden Bogle (RB): 5

Bogle could not contend with the skilful Ben Brereton Diaz, who got past the Leeds full-back on many occasions.

Joe Rodon (CB): 6

Rodon defended well but was ball-watching, which allowed Callum O’Hare too much space when hitting the crossbar in the build-up to Meslier's own goal.

Pascal Struijk (CB): 7

Struijk was also at fault for Sheffield United's goal as he rushed in to try to stop O'Hare — which allowed Campbell too much space. The Leeds captain's passing was excellent, and he played a great long ball to Manor Solomon.

Junior Firpo (LB): 8

Firpo headed in Leeds' equaliser and assisted Ao Tanaka's goal. However, he did not forget his defensive duties. The attacking left-back rushed from box to box and still made some important interceptions.

Midfielders

Ilia Gruev (CDM): 5

Gurev made an important header off the line after Meslier fumbled a corner. However, the midfielder was overrun and was taken off for Joe Rothwell after 58 minutes.

Ao Tanaka (CDM): 6

Tanaka was poor in the first half, as he could not get near O'Hare. However, the Japan international did start linking up with his teammates better after the break. He also then scored Leeds' go-ahead goal with a header.

Brenden Aaronson (CAM): 5

The USMNT midfielder's form has been dipping recently. Aaronson struggled to get involved and was subbed off for Mateo Joseph before an hour was played. Joseph squandered a great opportunity to score.

Forwards

Dan James (RW): 8

James used his pace to his advantage when getting in behind and putting crosses in. It was from James's cross that Firpo headed in Leeds' equaliser. He also assisted Joel Piroe's goal. A criticism of the Welshman is that he did nothing to stop Brereton Diaz's ball-in that led to the Blades' goal.

Joel Piroe (CF): 7

Piroe was quiet but dropped back at times in search of the ball. He scored from outside the box to secure the win for Leeds.

Manor Solomon (LW): 7

Solomon got into good positions but could not finish his chances. The Israeli would have been disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet. He was taken off late on for Wilfried Gnonto who would have scored but for an excellent save by Michael Cooper.

Substitutes