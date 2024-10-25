Let Dalvin Cook: Cowboys have a new savior this week, and it's pathetic per usual
It may not be a great move, but the Dallas Cowboys are finally doing something to try to change up the offense in a positive way. According to Shan Shariff of the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 FM, Dallas could be making a move to use Dalvin Cook.
While it wasn’t clear exactly when, they are apparently making moves to make him active soon. It would be a boost to the offense and much needed addition to the run game—the Cowboys have the worst rushing attack this season, so any help is good help. And yet, is it even enough?
Why adding Dalvin Cook may not solve all of the Cowboys’ answers
The Cowboys have underperformed offensively this season. They can’t run the ball, with 463 rushing yards as a team. And Dak Prescott can’t consistently do enough in the passing game to win.
For comparison, the Kansas City Chiefs have more injuries to their offensive skill players than not, and they still have more than 700 rushing yards this year. Kareem Hunt came back and hasn’t skipped a beat—and by the way, Dallas could have signed him too. Even Patrick Mahomes is flexing his dual-threat ability in lieu of missing Isaiah Pacheco.
Dallas only has themselves to blame for not having a productive running game, and it now falls to Dalvin Cook to try and change that. Rico Dowdle hasn’t done much with just 246 yards this season. Ezekiel Elliott looks just as washed as you’d expect as well.
And Prescott has just 25 rushing yards. Since the Cowboys are trending toward not making any drastic changes before the trade deadline, the onus falls on the players already on the roster. That means whenever Cook makes his Cowboys debut, he’ll have the chance to reignite a dying offense.