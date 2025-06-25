Lexie Hull's statement on Caitlin Clark's struggles speaks volumes

Despite being the number one star and supernova of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has hit a bit of snag in the last three games. The guard has hit just one 3-pointer over the past week and was held to just six points on Tuesday night.

She currently sits at 29.5% from beyond the arc and a 39% field goal percentage on the year. The Fever recovered last night after dropping two in a row by beating the Seattle Storm, 94-86. Despite the struggles Clark has had from beyond the arc, she still is averaging 18.2 points a game this season.

More impressively is her ability to still see the floor and has been able to stay in command at the point guard position. In the victory over the Storm, she had nine assists and three steals.

Many in the W and those who cover it may be relishing in Clark's struggles. Analysts, players and coaches have had issues with Clark's popularity during the start of her career. These issues do not appear to be in the locker room of the Fever though.

In a post-game interview, starter Lexie Hull spoke about Clark and her supposed struggle on the court, via SI.

"She'll be fine. I don't think we're worried, we're not worried about it," Hull said when asked how she'll support Clark through this shooting slump. "She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player."

Lexie Hull proves Fever aren't sweating Caitlin Clark's struggles

Hull's sentiment shows that the locker room for the Fever are united and stand behind Clark. Clark and Hull have bonded since Clark was drafted in 2024. It seems the bond has continued to be strong going through the early part of this season.

Hull along with free agent signing Sophie Cunningham seemed to have become a united front with Clark. Cunningham defended Clark against Jacy Sheldon and the Connecticut Sun in an altercation a week ago.

Hull had a double-double in the win over Seattle with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Some of the points came off sharp passes from Clark and some of her chances as well as other players for the Fever may be getting opportunities due to the double and triple teams that teams have put on Clark.

On Thursday, the Fever return home against the Los Angeles Sparks. It may be the game Clark needs to get back to form. Last season, the Fever traveled to the Sparks and won their first game of 2024 on May 25.

In the game, Clark struggled from beyond the arc, missing her first seven attempts. She then came through, draining two late game 3-pointers to secure her first WNBA victory. A game and win like that this season could propel yet again to the MVP conversation.