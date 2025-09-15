The Liberty players who must step up if Breanna Stewart is out

The WNBA Playoffs first-round matchup between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury was a must-watch. The game went into OT with the Liberty pulling out a 76-69 win in Game 1, but they were left with a possible devastating blow for the rest of their run.

Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart left the game with three minutes left in overtime after she suffered an apparent left knee injury. She seemed to be grimacing as she attempted a layup, which then left her grabbing at her knee after she landed. Stewart left the game and was seen visibly upset on the bench as the game came to a close. Fans are rightfully nervous, not only because Stewart is a pillar of this Liberty squad, but she has already missed 13 games this season due to a right knee bone bruise.

After the game, in her post-game presser, Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello was unable to give an update on Stewart. When asked, she stated, "...I'm sure she'll be evaluated soon." Brondello also told reporters that Stewart had expressed pain and asked to be checked out. As of right now, this is the only injury update we have — but, with Game 2 being on Wednesday, I am sure we will learn something new regarding Stewart's status soon.

Liberty key players if Stewart can't compete

If Stewie is unable to play on Wednesday or longer, some key players on this New York squad will likely play big roles. In her 13-game injury stint, New York went 5-8 without her. I know that Stewart-less record looks a little rough — but the Liberty has other stars with playoff experience to help. Including Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Natasha Cloud, and Emma Meesseman.

Guard Sabrina Ionescu is obviously a powerhouse on this team; she averages 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. She recorded 16 points in their win on Sunday. New York's other starting guard, Natasha Cloud, played lights out against her former team, recording 23 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals against the Mercury. Phoenix had a hard time containing these two guards, which could benefit the Liberty if they have to play without Stewart — I could see the game running through these two, possibly having to shoot a little more from beyond the arc.

The bigger problem lies in the paint for the Liberty. Stewart is a big presence on the floor; she recorded 18 points and 6 rebounds on Sunday. But her other bigs, Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman, were contained by Phoenix, scoring-wise. Jones was held to 7 points in 35 minutes, while Meesseman was held to only 2 points in 13 minutes. Both of these bigs will have to step it up if faced with Stewart's absence. Although they dominated in rebounds - Jones recorded 12 to Meeseman's 8. Leaning into their defensive abilities while relying on the shooting from Cloud and Ionescu will surely help them in Game 2.

Overall, we all hope Stewart will be available come Wednesday. But if she is not, those four players I mentioned have the ability to emphasize their strengths and hop into those key roles.