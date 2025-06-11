Liberty’s secret weapon is getting 6POY push from teammates and fans

The New York Liberty didn't need Kennedy Burke to have a breakout season in 2025, considering they won the WNBA Finals just last year, then added Natasha Cloud in the offseason. But I presume that the Liberty organization is more than happy to see Burke, in her fifth WNBA season, average career-highs across the board and lead the league in 3-point shooting at 63.3 percent.

In fact, I know the Liberty are happy to see it, and they've already started campaigning for Burke to get votes for Sixth Player of the Year. Liberty star Breanna Stewart has already begun campaigning for Burke to win 6POY, telling fans to, "Vote for her, whenever voting happens," after the Liberty's win against the Sky on Tuesday night. Burke scored a season-high 15 points in the win.

"Vote for her, whenever voting happens" 😂



Breanna Stewart was asked about Kennedy Burke being an early candidate for Sixth Woman of the Year pic.twitter.com/TZsLITpAf5 — New York Liberty Videos (@SNYLiberty) June 11, 2025

As a two-time MVP, Stewart knows a few things about WNBA awards, and in the early going, she might be on to something. Burke has been sensational.

Liberty fans are taking notice of Kennedy Burke's blazing shooting

New York sports fans are notoriously tough to please, but Burke has endeared herself to Liberty faithful quickly in her second year with the team.

Hope yall paying attention to my client Kennedy Burke



Talk soon #6POY pic.twitter.com/js1qgPVfbq — Libs in 4 🗽 🏆 (@ddubxdo) June 11, 2025

KB had another great game on the season tonight!



Liberty fans, what are your thoughts on Kennedy Burke’s performance tonight and her impact so far this season? pic.twitter.com/sU1aXpmJrN — Liberty Lead (@LibertyLeadSM) June 11, 2025

Kennedy Burke deserves STRONG consideration for 6POY. Her leap this season has given NY buoyancy on both ends of the floor. — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) June 11, 2025

Kennedy Burke is the WNBA's best 3-point shooter

At least right now. I won't say that a 63.3 percent clip from outside is unsustainable, but... okay, I will say that. It's unsustainable, unless Burke (a 35 percent career 3-point shooter) has suddenly become the greatest shooter the sport has ever seen.

But who cares about sustainability — don't take that out of context please — because right now, Burke is the best shooter in the league, and she's been a massive reason why New York is 9-0 and obliterating any team in their path.

Kennedy Burke has set a #WNBA record with a three-point shooting percentage of 63.3 percent in the first nine games of a season (min. 3 tries per game).



Edna Campbell previously set the record for the late Sacramento Monarchs in 2001 (59.3) #WNBA #LightItUpNYL — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) June 11, 2025

New York Liberty have gotten better after WNBA Finals

When a team wins a championship, it's not supposed to get better the next season. But the New York Liberty care not for your notions of parity, and added Natasha Cloud in the offseason — who has become one of the best connectors in the league in a very obvious development — and have gotten so much more from Burke as her minutes have skyrocketed to a career-high 21.4 per game.

This team has so many weapons that it's easy to overlook Burke, who doesn't have nearly the name recognition as Breanna Stewart or Sabrina Ionescu, New York's star players. But that doesn't minimize the impact she's had on a repeat-minded Liberty team in 2025.