Lions vs 49ers inactives: Week 17 injury report for Monday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The stakes were significantly higher the last time the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers met at Levi's Stadium. However, the Week 17 clash on Monday Night Football doesn't have the same luster as their 2023 NFC Championship Game battle.
NFL schedule makers thought they were cooking when they arranged and announced this matchup in May. Alas, San Francisco is eliminated from playoff contention. At this point, all that matters for them is finishing the 2024 campaign as healthy as possible. Meanwhile, Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a decisive regular-season finale for the NFC North crown, regardless of whether they beat the 49ers. So, in essence, neither team gains much (if anything) from winning this game.
Even though Detroit and San Francisco don't have much to play for in this one, it's still a primetime grudge match between two talented rosters. Revenge is presumably on the Lions' minds after squandering a 17-point first-half lead and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII around this time last year. Conversely, the 49ers are eager to assert dominance over a conference foe they could see plenty of in the foreseeable future.
With the stage now set for this anti-climatic Lions-49ers showdown, let's look at their respective injury reports heading into the contest.
49ers inactives: Week 17 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Aaron Banks
OL
Knee
OUT
Robert Beal Jr.
DL
Ankle
OUT
Spencer Burford
OL
Calf
OUT
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Calf
OUT
Ji'Ayir Brown
S
Ankle
Questionable
Colton McKivitz
OL
Knee
Questionable
Tatum Bethune
LB
Knee
Questionable
Charvarius Ward
CB
Not injury Related/Personal Matter
OUT
Charvarius Ward has been ruled out due to a non-injury/personal matter. The Pro Bowl cornerback is reportedly expecting the birth of a baby boy, making him unavailable for the 49ers against the Lions.
Upon his return from the non-contact torn Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII in Week 15, Dre Greenlaw has been experiencing nagging calf soreness. Subsequently, the Niners have elected to err cautiously. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that the pending free-agent linebacker will not suit up in either of San Francisco's final two games.
Lions inactives: Week 17 injury report for Monday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
David Montgomery
RB
Knee
OUT
Kalif Raymond
WR
Foot
OUT
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
LB
Neck
Questionable
Wide receiver and special teams standout Kalif Raymond was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and has logged three full practices since. Despite this, he won't take the field in San Fran. With the playoffs in mind, Detroit is ostensibly slow-playing his recovery/ramp-up process.
As expected, star running back David Montgomery is out for the Lions. He tore his MCL in Week 14, though Detroit opted not to place him on IR. The hope is the 27-year-old can make a postseason comeback.