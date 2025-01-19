Horrid playoff showing should not disqualify Lions' Aaron Glenn from NFL HC vacancies
By John Buhler
And just like that, the Detroit Lions are out of the playoffs. Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Detroit could not stop a nosebleed defensively in their NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday night vs. the No. 6-seeded Washington Commanders. By losing to Dan Quinn's team 45-31, we may have seen the Lions' Super Bowl window start to close, if it is not shut already. Here is why that is the case.
Not only are the Lions expected to lose offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head-coaching opportunity, probably the Las Vegas Raiders in all likelihood, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is probably going to get the opportunity to lead his own team as well. His defense played great all year. Plus, two teams he knows well have vacancies in the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets.
Should Glenn and Johnson both leave, that leaves head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes with what exactly? Mark Brunell could be a great offensive coordinator, but this team is a massive regression candidate for so many reasons next year. Last year and this past one were the Lions' best shot at getting to a Super Bowl. One game away last year, but one-and-done this season.
Even if Lions fans are livid at the outcome of Saturday's game, Glenn should not be punished for this.
Lions DC Aaron Glenn is still a serious NFL head-coaching candidate
Just because the Lions bowed out of the postseason a few rounds before many of us thought they would, that does not remove Glenn from being a serious candidate to take over a team. Yes, his defense got cooked, but the injuries were starting to pile up. Going up against a dual-threat quarterback the caliber of Jayden Daniels is not an easy task for even the best defenses. He can put up some points!
Focusing on the task at hand is easier said than done. Glenn starred for the Jets in the 1990s and came up in the coaching ranks on the same Sean Payton Saints staff that Campbell blossomed on. New Orleans and New York have head-coaching vacancies, ones that a guy both organizations know quite well would love to hire. In a way, he cannot go wrong with taking over either NFL team of note.
However, Lions fans will remember all that could have been with this team. Playoff upsets happen all the time, but rarely do you think your juggernaut team will be the one to bite the dust so prematurely. I feel for Detroit today, but I also get the sense that the Lions were lucky to have had Glenn and Johnson for this season. They were up for jobs last year. I would be shocked if either comes back to Detroit.
For now, the Lions must get ready to round out their coaching staff that is about to be picked apart.