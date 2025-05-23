Lions All-Pro makes promise that should terrify rest of NFC North

I will have what Penei Sewell is having. Man's gotta eat, but the Detroit Lions' star offensive tackle is hungrier than ever before. The last two years have been amazing for the former Oregon star. He has racked up the personal accolades, but getting Detroit its first Super Bowl victory is at the very top of the list for this behemoth of a man. His plan of attack for this season should have Lions fans amped!

Sewell spoke with the media this week about his offseason plans and what he wants to build on going forward. Despite already being among the very best at his position, Sewell aims to get bigger and stronger to be an even more immovable object and unstoppable force up front for the Lions. One of the areas where Sewell has always been sound has been with his incredible agility out along the edge.

What Sewell said at the podium should instill fear in the eyes of every defense who faces the Lions.

"I wanted to get stronger, definitely at the point of attack, both run game and pass game. I just wanted to be more sturdy while maintaining my conditioning, because I do get to run more than others at the position. That's the main thing going it, I just wanted to get bigger and stronger while maintaining my speed and conditioning."

When you are "just moving big weight fast", the only thing that can slow you down might be yourself.

"At the end of the day, it's just moving big weight fast. I'm always trying to up the weight. Obviously, you've got to be smart with it. There's also some risk going into lifting those types of weights, but I just lean on the guys here, the strength staff, and they do a great job. It's just moving those heavy weights fast."

Sewell is entering his fifth NFL season out of Oregon and will not be turning 25 until early October.

Penei Sewell aims to be bigger, faster and stronger for the Detroit Lions

While much will be made about picks made inside the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, it is safe to say that the Lions got an absolute gem in Sewell at No. 7. Along with former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase somehow falling to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5, those are among the best picks made in franchise history for both teams. The fact Sewell is doing this before he can rent a car is staggering.

He was the first pick of the Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes era of Lions football. You could argue he is the ultimate tone-setter for this franchise. Sewell has been an incredible protector of star quarterback Jared Goff, who has, in turn, taken his game to new heights as a former first-round pick himself. Once the Lions get Aidan Hutchinson caught up to speed after injury, Detroit will again be an NFC force.

While I am not sure if Detroit is going to reach the Super Bowl with its current core, I have a hard time picking anyone else to win the NFC North this year. They may have won it a year ago, but I sense the hunger is still strong inside of the remaining cast of characters in Detroit. The Minnesota Vikings shall be strong. Same with the Green Bay Packers. The Chicago Bears could be better, but I love the Lions.

We are watching a hall-of-fame-caliber player level up in real time in Sewell's ascension to greatness.