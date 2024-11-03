Fashion police? Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown hits the Packers where it hurts
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Lions have been roaring through the opening half of the 2024 season. The Lions have won six of their first seven games, their best start to a season in the Super Bowl era.
Many of Detroit’s recent victories were won in dominating fashion. The Lions offense has treated opposing defenses like prey, and they’ve appeared to play with their food in recent weeks. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has drawn up hook-and-ladder plays to offensive tackle Penei Sewell, passing touchdowns for running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and even a receiving touchdown for quarterback Jared Goff.
The Lions sit atop the NFC standings and appear to be on track to make a deep postseason run. Still, if the Lions want to find themselves in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX in February, they’ll have to start with winning their division first.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the Lions-Packers rivalry
Ahead of Detroit’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown walked into Lambeau Field with a clear message printed on his sweatshirt: “GREENBAY SUCKS.”
The magnitude of the game cannot be understated. The Lions and Packers are battling for first place in the NFC North, which has already seen some changes at the top spot.
The NFC North has emerged as the toughest division in the league. Detroit and Green Bay entered the game with six wins each through the first eight weeks of the season.
The Minnesota Vikings were the last undefeated team in the league, but quickly fell to third place in the division after two consecutive losses. The Chicago Bears are in the basement of the division despite having a 4-3 record. Only one other team that is in fourth place in their division has more than two wins.
The Packers are trailing the Lions in the standings due to win percentage and divisional tiebreakers. A loss would drop them to a 6-3 record, which would put them two games behind Detroit due to head-to-head tiebreakers.
Both teams will face each other again in Week 14 at Ford Field.