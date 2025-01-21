3 Ben Johnson replacements Lions need with OC betraying Detroit
By Lior Lampert
Dan Campbell ostensibly knew it was only a matter of time before he'd lose Ben Johnson (and conceivably Aaron Glenn). But the speculation has finally become a reality, and the Detroit Lions head coach must revamp his staff accordingly.
Two days after Detroit's disappointing Divisional Round exit to the Washington Commanders, Johnson agreed to a deal to become the next Chicago Bears head coach. His external promotion isn't surprising, though now Campbell is left picking up the pieces.
Addressing the media for his end-of-season press conference, Campbell was asked about potentially losing his top two lieutenants and how he'll replace them. He made it clear that an in-house solution is well within the range of outcomes:
A couple of internal candidates have already emerged. Nonetheless, Campbell also indicated that he'll explore several options and take his time to find the right successor to Johnson (and Glenn), including outside additions.
With that in mind, the trio of names mentioned below feels like a reasonable starting point in Campbell's quest for an heir to Johnson's throne.
3. Marcus Brady, Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers
If Campbell wants to bring in new blood with play-calling experience, Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady checks those boxes.
Before serving in his current role with the Chargers, Brady was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons in 2021 and 2022. And for whatever it's worth, he held the same position with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts from 2012-17.
Brady worked his way up the ladder in Indianapolis after a stint with the Argonauts. He started as an assistant quarterbacks coach, then led the position group before becoming the OC. His efforts with the Colts yielded him an opportunity with the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior offensive assistant.
Now in Los Angeles, Brady contributed to Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert's most efficient season under center. The standout gunslinger recorded career-highs in yards per attempt (7.7) and yards per completion (11.7) while boasting a league-low 0.6 interception percentage.
Conversely, Brady designed a rushing attack that ranked second in yards and fifth in touchdowns with the Colts in 2021, highlighting his versatility.
2. John Morton, Passing Game Coordinator, Denver Broncos
Campbell can rekindle an old flame à la Denver Broncos passing coordinator John Morton. The two only spent one year together with the New Orleans Saints in 2016 as members of Sean Payton's staff, but the connection is noteworthy.
Of course, Morton joined Payton in Denver. Yet, the latter presumably won't elevate the former, considering it'd mean demoting/dismissing another longtime colleague in Broncos OC Pete Carmichael. So, Campbell could swoop in with an enticing offer to run the scoring unit in Detroit.
Morton is well-traveled, with 22 years of coaching experience, including OC stints with USC and the New York Jets. His journey seemingly means he'll bring a wide array of knowledge. Plus, he and Campbell's familiarity with each other and how they did things in New Orleans makes him even more appealing.
Not to mention, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos were much more productive moving the ball through the air than anyone expected. Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton enjoyed arguably the best year of his career under Payton, Morton and Co.'s tutelage this season.
Based on Morton's success with a meager supporting cast in Denver, he'd thrive with the shiny toys Campbell has in Detroit. The Lions possess one of (if not the) top offensive skill position groups in football.
1. Tanner Engstrand, Passing Game Coordinator, Detroit Lions
Tanner Engstrand is one of the Detroit assistants in the running to claim the vacancy created by Johnson's departure. He landed with the Lions in 2020 as an offensive assistant, climbing up the ranks to his existing job as the squad's passing game coordinator.
Engstrand led Detroit's tight end group in 2022 while handling "elevated responsibilities" in the passing game, per the official Lions team website. In other words, he operated closely alongside Johnson. His duties likely give him an idea of what Campbell is looking for, allowing Detroit to continue functioning similarly (from a stylistic standpoint).
Fellow Lions employees Scottie Montgomery (assistant head coach/running backs) and Hank Fraley (offensive line) are also vying for the opening left by Johnson. But would this even be a promotion for the former? And is the latter equipped to call plays, considering he's never done it at any level?
Despite not doing so in the NFL, Engstrand was the OC for the XFL's DC Defenders. It may not be an awe-inspiring accomplishment, but at least he has some reps at the controls. His work has been an integral part of Detroit's success. Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions' dynamic tailback duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have all flourished.