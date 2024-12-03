The quickest path for Lions to clinch the NFC North starts this week
The Detroit Lions essentially control their fate for the rest of the season. Not just with clinching a playoff spot, but with clinching the NFC North division title as well. The Lions are 11-1 after winning their 10th straight game on Thanksgiving.
If they can grab a second-straight NFC North division win on Thursday, they’ll inch even closer to defending their NFC North title. The quickest way they can do that is by beating the Green Bay Packers.
While the Minnesota Vikings are directly behind the Lions and then the Packers, a win on Thursday would not just extend their lead in the division, but push the Packers back as well.
Why Thursday Night Football game between Lions and Packers is even more important this week
Thursday night games are typically looked down upon. You typically have a short week, fatigued and simplify everything with less time to game plan. But for Green Bay and Detroit, they haven’t played since last Thursday.
This is business as usual for both and it couldn’t be a more significant game. This game will either put pressure on the Lions as they look to win the NFC North for the second straight year and lock down the No. 1 seed in the AFC North.
The Lions have owned Green Bay, winning five of the last six games between the two. If history repeats itself, the Lions could be looking for their first sweep over the Packers since the 2022-23 season.
They’re good enough to do it too. But they’ll have to play much better than they did against the Chicago Bears. While they did jump out to an early 16-0 lead, they were held to just seven, second-half points.
This game couldn’t have higher stakes for either team. The Packers were able to knock off Miami last week to get their ninth win of the year. Every game for them is winnable the rest of the way with their toughest game against the Vikings. Seattle could pose a problem but should be too much of a challenge.
Detroit has the gauntlet remaining. After the Packers, they have Buffalo, San Francisco and Minnesota. They also get the Bears one more time. A win against the Packers is imminent if they plan to win the NFC North again.
This week is no ordinary Thursday night game. The significance of this game and both teams having a full week to prepare makes this game very much feel like a playoff game.