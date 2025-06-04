Lions dream Trey Hendrickson trade scenario might not be off the table just yet

The Detroit Lions have an out not just for the Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to Trey Hendrickson, but themselves too. They need help on the defensive line and Hendrickson seemingly needs a new home. It just makes sense for the Detroit to not just revisit this idea, but actually follow through.

The Bengals, at this point, have no incentive to prolong Hendrickson’s deal. He made it clear he’s not playing on $15.9 million in the final season of his contract and is demanding a new deal. He wants to stay in Cincinnati, which says something because he seems to be the only one that cares during negotiations.

Cincinnati should be more urgent in keeping Hendrickson, but the fact that they’re playing a cat a mouse game, it just makes more sense to cut their losses and move on from him. That’s why Detroit should pounce. They have the perfect trade package to offer the Bengals that would make it worth their while in the long run.

The Detroit Lions can remain atop the NFC with an aggressive trade for Trey Hendrickson

What makes the Hendrickson move so important for Detroit is that they need an elite EDGE rusher as Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a gruesome leg injury and might not be as explosive Week 1. Even if he is, the Lions could get Hendrickson for a steal.

In an ESPN story, Ben Solak's proposed trade would have them give up two mid-round picks for Hendrickson and a Day 3 pick in return. They can ink him a new deal work $30 million per year and still retain their top players. The Bengals aren’t going to be interested in adding any more players they’ll be tempted to pay down the road.

That’s why the Lions can get the steal of the season with a trade for Hendrickson. They are in a position where draft capital has little value to them. And Ben Baby, who covers the Bengals for ESPN, brought up a great point that Cincinnati could leverage those picks into players that will have rookie deals that will keep them from worrying about their second contract for a few years.

It’s a win-win for both sides and one the Lions better jump on before any other team realizes how good of a move it could be. Only in one of the trade scenarios in the ESPN story did the Bengals actually acquire a player in a deal.

When you can get a player like Hendrickson for the value of draft capital and get to pair him with a promising youngster in Hutchinson, it’s a no-brainer. Detroit has to realize this is too good to pass up on and move before the Bengals and Hendrickson get impatient.