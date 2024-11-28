Detroit Lions fans can enjoy their Thanksgiving meal after injury updates on two stars
By Quinn Everts
Lunch is tasting a little better for Detroit Lions fans right now after learning that two key pieces of the team's offense — David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown — will both play on Thursday against the Chicago Bears in an NFC clash on Thanksgiving, according to Ian Rapoport.
Montgomery was dealing with a shoulder injury while St. Brown was nursing a knee issue, but both are ready to go on one of football's biggest days of the year, as the Lions look to improve to 11-1 and take control of the NFC.
Both vital parts of the Lions offense, Montgomery is the workhorse back who bruises defenses down the field. He did not practice on Monday this week, was limited on Tuesday, and was a full participant on Wednesday, but still carried a "questionable" designation into Thursday afternoons matchup with the Bears.
St. Brown is the undisputed top target of this team, and had the same practice schedule as Montgomery — DNP on Monday, limited on Tuesday and a full participant yesterday.
This is great news for Detroit and for general football fans who want to watch the best players play in the games that everyone's watching. It's not great news for Bears fans, but they're probably trying to ignore this game as much as possible anyway with some Malört, so they probably don't really care either.
A different Thanksgiving vibe for the Detroit Lions
Many of us are used to the Lions game being the game you neglect on Thanksgiving in favor of eating with your family. Well, not anymore! Stuffing can wait! The Lions are a powerhouse now!
With perhaps the best offense in football and a pretty stout defense to match, Detroit has become appointment viewing in the NFL and no fanbase deserves it more. With Montgomery and St. Brown set to go for Thanksgiving, the high-flying Lions will be at basically full strength.