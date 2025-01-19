Lions fans freak out as Detroit trails Commanders at halftime in Divisional Round
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions had an incredible regular season, finishing with a 15-2 record, an NFC North championship, and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. By earning the top seed, the Lions had a bye week while the six other teams played in the Wild Card Round. The opponent they matched up against were the Washington Commanders, who pulled off an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Saturday, the Lions were putting up points and yardage. The problem is, so were the Commanders, who led 31-21 entering halftime. Not to mention, Washington's defense was making plays, forcing three turnovers on quarterback Jared Goff, one of which was a pick-six by Quan Martin.
To say Lions fans were shocked and scared is an understatement
Lions fans panic as team trails Commanders by double digits at halftime in Divisional Round
The Commanders are in the first year of a rebuild with general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, and both have made every right decision, wehther it was in-game, in free agency, or the NFL Draft. One of the decisions they crushed was selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who shwoed he an be the team's face of the franchise for years to come.
In the first half, Daniels completed 14-of-21 pass attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 27 yards on nine carries.
As for the Lions, Goff had a rough first half, even with a touchdown pass to his credit. Goff threw two interceptions, and a fumble, resulting in 14 points being scored by Washington. That's not ideal, especially with Goff being expected to lead the Lions to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.
Goff completed 11-of-17 throws for 150 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs shined, running for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while also catching three passes for 38 yards.
The Commanders picked up 312 yards on 39 plays, averaging a staggering eight yards per play! As for the Lions, they averaged 9.4 yards per play (309 yards on 33 plays).
There's still two more quarters left to be played, so the Lions can get back into the game. However, they now know Washington won't be an easy team to stop.