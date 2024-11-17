Lions fans pushing for Offensive Player of the Year who isn’t Jared Goff
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions boast one of the NFL's most high-octane scoring units and have a legitimate argument to be considered the cream of the crop. They're loaded with talent on that side of the ball, though the offensive line anchors the group.
When all else fails, Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't hesitate to lean on his beefy blockers up front. And who can blame him, considering two of them -- right tackle Penei Sewell and center Frank Ragnow -- earned Pro Bowl/All-Pro recognition last season.
Sewell and Ragnow have continued their dominance in 2024, which is a big part of why the Lions sit atop the NFC standings at 8-1. After signing a massive four-year, $112 million contract extension this past offseason, the former has been worth every penny. So much so that the Detroit faithful is beginning to plead his case for AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Lions fans pushing for Penei Sewell, not Jared Goff, to win AP Offensive Player of the Year
" ... I am ready to take this conversation to another level," Pride of Detroit's Morgan Cannon declared. "Penei Sewell: Offensive Player of the Year."
As Cannon points out, no offensive lineman has won the prestigious individual award since it was first given to Washington Commanders running back Larry Brown. However, he feels Sewell has done enough to buck that trend.
Cannon praises Sewell's remarkable versatility, demeanor and athleticism. He called the 24-year-old a "do-it-all talent with a mindset that helps set him even further apart from his peers."
"Simply put, Sewell is a bonafide superstar in this league and has been for quite some time now," Cannon states.
While Sewell is undeniably a massive part of the Lions' elite offensive operation, fans may be going overboard with this one. Offensive Player of the Year is tailored to the skill positions, who often have the ball in their hands and fill up the box score.
As incredible as Sewell is, he's part of a collectively awesome bunch of protectors. Plus, his lining up on the right side of the line instead of the typically glorified left edge further devalues the debate. Lastly, according to Pro Football Focus, the Oregon product isn't even the highest-graded player at his position.
We commend Lions Nation for supporting Sewell and the team, but they may need to pump the brakes on this one.