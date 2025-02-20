Lions hesitancy toward Myles Garrett trade leaves Detroit with obvious Plan B

The Detroit Lions are an obvious match for Myles Garrett, if the Cleveland Browns decide to trade him after all. Garrett wants to win a Super Bowl, and the Lions need help along their defensive front. Aidan Hutchinson has apparently already discussed the potential fit with Garrett this offseason, and is excited about the opportunity, even if it's a bit unrealistic.

“We were just talking,” Hutchinson said. “And, although it’s probably unlikely, I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen. Our whole D-Line would be just totally elevated. That would be a scary defensive line. And we get along, too. I’ve seen him these last few years at different things. He texted me after I got hurt, which, I don’t know, it was just a cool thing. Like guys outside of your own team who reach out to you. So I think he’s a good dude. If he does, great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. But that would be awesome.”

Sure, it'd be great. The only problem with that strategy is Brad Holmes would likely have to wait until after the NFL Draft to make such a trade. If the Browns deal Garrett now, they'll take on a dead cap hit of $36 million. If they trade him after June 1, that number drops to $19.7 million. Money is everything for the Browns right now, as they're stuck with the Deshaun Watson contract for the next few years.

Lions have a solid Plan B if they don't trade for Myles Garrett

So, if the Lions choose to move earlier to improve their pass rush, there are likely some decent options on the free agent market. For example, Joey Bosa could very well be a cap casualty by the time free agency comes around. Bosa is about to enter his age-30 season and is not the player he once was. He has amassed just nine sacks total over the past two seasons.

"Los Angeles could save $25.4 million against the cap by cutting Bosa, whodidmake the Pro Bowl again this most recent season but still has not rediscovered the double-digit sack form from earlier in his career (he had just five in 2024)," NFL.com's Matt Okada wrote in a recent column.

Yet, on the right defensive line where he is not the sole focus as he is in Los Angeles these days, Bosa could thrive. For example, if Bosa were placed opposite of Hutchinson on the Lions formation, he'd garner more single coverage and could put up some decent numbers in a more limited role.