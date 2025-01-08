Lions ideal Ben Johnson replacement could have competition for Detroit
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Lions are on a bye by way of earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Now, they will have an extra week to prepare for their opponents in the Divisional Round. But during this time off, that allows their top assistant coaches, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, to interview for head coaching jobs. With the likelihood that both will get gigs from other teams, that means the Lions will have to loo at other options.
Replacing Johnson could be difficult due to his innovative play-calling and play-designing. So, who could feasibly replace him? Well, one potential option that could make sense (there's no reporting on this, just opinion) would be Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who has been lauded for his work with rookie Bo Nix.
But there may be some other interest.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported that the New Orleans Saints requested to interview Webb for their head coaching position. However, there have been conflicting reports saying that the Saints have yet to actually request an interview with Webb.
Davis Webb, Jared Goff's former Cal teammate, getting coaching buzz
While there has been contradicting reporting on Webb and the Saints, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport notes that Webb will "have his time in the HC circuit," but not now. But given his success this year with the Broncos, it is entirely possible he could get offensive coordinator buzz. That would then set the stage for a future head coaching gig.
Webb previously played for the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. After the 2022 season, his second stint with the Giants, Webb joined Sean Payton's coaching staff on Denver as quarterbacks coach. While the 2023 season wasn't ideal with Russell Wilson, Webb has been able to get a lot of the rookie NIx. As the season went on, the more impressive as in the passing game, with the Week 17 duel with the Cincinnati Bengals standing out.
Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his passes.
The Lions will have to prepare for Johnson's exit this offseason. Webb could be a solid candidate. Of course, that all depends on if he actually wants to leave Denver, or if he is interested in another team.