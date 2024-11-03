There's a serious flaw with Lions ideal Za'Darius Smith backup plan
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions have prioritized acquiring a pass-rusher at the NFL trade deadline, as they should. It's been several weeks since Aidain Hutchinson went down with broken leg and while he may be able to return for the Super Bowl, there is no guarantee the Lions even get there without a more sustained sack attack.
Without Hutchinson, Detroit has been able to rely on its offseason. The Lions have scored 31 and 52 points in back-to-back weeks, although credit for last week's output against the Titans goes to all three phases of the game, rather than merely Jared Goff and Co.
Za'Darius Smith was asked about a possible trade to Detroit just a few weeks ago, and he sounded open to the premise.
“But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year,” Smith said. “So, yeah, that’ll be big. I’m staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”
Since then, the asking price for Smith has only gone up as other pass-rusher have been removed from the board. The Browns don't theoretically have to move Smith, either, if they believe they are closer to contending than most pundits. The Lions played the waiting game and it backfired.
What's the Lions backup plan if Za'Darius Smith is traded elsewhere?
Every sack artist dealt elsewhere is another option the Lions missed on. One player who remains on the board is Baron Browning of the Denver Broncos. Browning is in the final year of his rookie contract, and is a bit underwhelming in comparison to the likes of Smith, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, all of whom were initially floated as Hutchinson replacements. Browning would prefer to stay with the Broncos, per multiple outlets.
“I can only control what I can control,”Browning said, via Mike Klis.“I can’t control what happens in the future, I have to stay in the moment. I do what I can to help this team win games. I would like to stay here. I don’t want to leave but some things are out of my control.”
The other major flaw in this plan is that the Broncos are contending in the AFC with a rookie quarterback. If Sean Payton believes he has a realistic chance to make the Wild Card this season, why would he trade away an outside linebacker from one of the best defenses in the NFL?
It doesn't add up. Smith remains the ideal answer for the Lions, and the Browns their best counterpart.