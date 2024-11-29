Lions injury woes on defense continue during Thanksgiving win over Bears
By Lior Lampert
The Detroit Lions have been a buzz saw this season, demonstrated by their league-high 180-point differential -- 74 more than the next-best team. What's crazy about it is they've been bitten by the injury bug, specifically on the defensive end, yet continue overcoming adversity. But how many more hits can their stopping unit handle? That will be tested following the latest unfortunate news surrounding linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodriguez will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL. This is a crushing blow and "another bad break" for a Lions defense absent several critical contributors.
Rodriguez went down in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 23-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears. He was in visible pain, briefly holding his right knee on the ground before returning to the sidelines under his own power. Alas, imaging revealed ligament damage that will keep the 25-year-old out for the rest of the season.
An ankle ailment kept Rodriguez out of the lineup for two games earlier this year. But when on the field, he's proven to be a valuable asset if his 76.2 overall Pro Football Focus player grade is any indication. The third-year pro amassed 43 tackles (two for loss), two sacks, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery across 10 contests.
Despite the laundry list of hurt defenders, the Lions have remained among the most stout groups in football when it comes to limiting foes. They rank fourth in points allowed per game (16.9), second in opponent yards per point (18.9) and third in points per play (0.281). Moreover, Detroit is tied for the fourth most takeaways (19).
Detroit's ability to keep the ship afloat while being far from full strength is a testament to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The group has bought into his approach and is playing at a remarkably high level because of it.
Detroit has operated without fellow linebackers Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes since Week 11 and 3, respectively. Now, they will try to continue chugging along as Rodriguez joins them on the shelf.