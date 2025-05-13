Lions leave no doubt how they feel about Jameson Williams amid trade buzz

The Detroit Lions have made it clear how they feel about Jameson Williams amid trade buzz. He’s not going anywhere, anytime soon. According to The Athletic’s Lions reporter, Colton Pouncy, offensive coordinator John Morton spoke glowingly about Williams this offseason.

"I'm so excited to see him this year because it's gonna be a breakout year,” Morton said, according to Pouncy.

Lions OC John Morton says WR Jameson Williams has been "unbelievable" this offseason.



How much more can Williams break out? His 2024 season was as strong as any could have imagined. He took on a bigger role in the offense, specifically as the perfect No. 2 option to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He finished the 2024 season with 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s a drastic increase from his second year, when he had 354 yards and two touchdowns. The other big stat of his last year was that he had 41 catches that turned into first downs. He was an explosive player in this offense. If Morton can get even more than Ben Johnson did out of him, he very well could have an even better 2025.

The Detroit Lions take a stance on Jameson Williams amid trade rumors

The Lions all but confirmed that Williams isn’t going anywhere, the way Morton talked about the explosive receiver. They know just how valuable he is to this offense, especially now more than ever after losing Johnson.

Detroit is in a good position coming off a 15-2 record last year. They’ve been to the playoff the last two years and have seemed to turn things around under Dan Campbell. If they start breaking up this team right now, it would put them in regression mode.

Especially when you look at William and how he hasn’t done anything to play himself out of Detroit. The wide receiver market isn’t plentiful with most of the receivers that have been traded recently going for Day 2 draft picks at best.

The Lions giving up on Williams right now doesn’t make sense. I’m sure they weren’t the ones that started the trade rumors. But if they were, they are certainly prepared to end them. What Williams means to this offense isn’t worth the return they’d get for him. It makes sense that they’d keep him.

It’s a good thing Morton is looking forward to working with him. Morton has some massive shoes to fill as offensive coordinator and he needs all the Lions’ weapons at his disposal.