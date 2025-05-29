Lions may have just slammed the door shut on Hendon Hooker’s chances

The last thing the Detroit Lions need is for complacency to seep its way into the organization. Detroit had the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs last year, but could not get past the Washington Commanders when it mattered most. Even in defeat, they ended up losing their two star coordinators to other jobs. While Dan Campbell remains, this team will have to push forward and prove they are not done just yet. That includes QB Hendon Hooker.

One of the advantages the Lions have is they have one of the best quarterbacks in the game today in Jared Goff. The game has really slowed down for the former No. 1 overall pick out of California by the Los Angeles Rams. His ascension to the top of his sport has been huge for this team. Unfortunately, the Lions may not love who is backing him up. Hooker could be replaced by Kyle Allen soon.

With quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell saying this about Hooker, I believe Allen will win the job.

“Nothing is given to you in the league and you've got to earn it. And once again, Hendon finds himself in a position where he's going to have to earn that second spot. And it starts now, and obviously it's preseason, but it's our OTAs, it's anytime we're on the field, it's all of that. And he's off to a very good start, which is good. He’s getting better.”

Hooker was a college football superstar at Tennessee. A season-ending injury vs. rival South Carolina largely contributed to Hooker not being invited to the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. While he ended up being a high draft pick by the Lions, their decision to bring in a more seasoned veteran who has started games in the NFL before in Allen tells me everything I need to know about the situation.

Detroit cannot afford to play favorites here, as competition will be key in keeping this team afloat.

Hendon Hooker's days could be numbered with the Detroit Lions now

Allen was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. While his college football career was nothing like what Hooker experienced in Knoxville, Allen has had staying power in the league for a reason. He seems to be one of the better high-end backups and spot starters in the league. Allen may be a tad inconsistent, but I never feel that the game is too much for him whenever his number has been called.

My biggest concern regarding Hooker coming out, besides the injury of course, was his age. Like Stetson Bennett IV carving up kids at my alma mater of Georgia, Hooker is not a kid anymore. He is 27, going on 28, and is still more of a project than a prospect in the NFL. At some point, somebody with a longer runway will take his job. Right now, a guy with more in-game experience in Allen might.

My other big takeaway from Brunell's quote on the situation is the guy who said it. Brunell may have played his college football at traditional power Washington, but nothing was given to him in the NFL. Brunell did not stick with the Green Bay Packers before becoming the greatest quarterback in Jacksonville Jaguars history. In the late 1990s, few quarterbacks were better than him in the league.

Hooker may need to go to another team to get the most out of his talent, but how much is there?