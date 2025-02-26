Lions Myles Garrett backup plan comes with major risks of his own

The Detroit Lions will have to be aggressive this offseason in getting some help on the defensive line. Even with Aidan Hutchinson back, they’ll need some reinforcements. And they don’t necessarily have to do it via free agency.

If they wanted to, the Lions could patch their defensive line together via the draft, thanks to a class that features plenty of intriguing talents up front and on the edge. If a blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett fails to materialize, it would seem as though Marshall’s Mike Green would be the perfect candidate in the first round. But there’s just one problem.

Green seemed like a rising star following some outstanding Senior Bowl practices. But he has some off-the-field issues that have recently surfaced and could plummet his draft stock: According to a Sports Illustrated story, Green left Virginia’s football team after he was suspended for an accusation of sexual assault. Though he’s been forthcoming about the accusation as well as another that occurred in high school, it goes without saying that this is something for a team to consider before selecting him in April.

Green has been open about both cases and even said that he has no problem answering questions about his past. He’s maintained his innocence and hasn’t been charged with anything. That said, the entire situation is not a good look for him or for any team that drafts him.

Is Mike Green worth the risk for the Detroit Lions, or should they avoid drafting him — and the issues that could follow?

While Green hasn’t been formally charged with anything, drafting him simply isn’t worth it; especially not when this draft is deep enough with edge rushers that the team could find a quality prospect that doesn’t have any potential lingering problems. The Lions aren’t that desperate to find the perfect backup plan to Garrett. Dan Campbell has built a strong culture in Detroit and turned them into an NFC powerhouse. While one player won’t necessarily bring it all tumbling down, it certainly won’t help either, and bringing Green into the locker room could cause unnecessary friction.

I’m sure there will be a desperate team that will go after Green, ignore the character problems and draft him. Detroit should avoid it. Nothing good can come from it, even if he has a breakout rookie year.