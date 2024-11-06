Lions RBs David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs on pace to make history
By Lior Lampert
The patented "Sonic and Knuckles" tandem, AKA the Detroit Lions backfield, has been tearing up the NFL this season on a historical level.
Entering Week 10, both Lions running backs -- Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery -- are pacing to clear the 1,000 rushing yard mark. And should they continue at this rate, the Detroit duo would become the league's eighth pair to accomplish this remarkable feat.
Gibbs' 82 rush yards per contest put him in line to exceed 1,300 yards through the ground over a 17-game stretch. So, he's got some wiggle room if his production declines or the one-time Pro Bowler needs to miss time. Meanwhile, Montgomery's weekly average (61 yards per game) has him ever-so-slightly on track to put the dynamic running mates in elite company.
Lions RB duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are on pace to make history by each rushing for 1,000 yards
Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris of the legendary undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins were the first twosome to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram were the most recent to do it in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens. Notably, the two-time MVP quarterback has an outside shot of repeating history this year with another running back, Derrick Henry.
Since joining forces last season, Montgomery and Gibbs have established themselves as one of football's top backfield duets (if not the best). Moreover, the Lions have centered their offense around their elite one-two rushing punch, which has overlapped with the team's incredible success and continued ascension.
Detroit ranked in the top seven of the following rushing categories in 2023: Attempts (seventh), yards (fifth) and touchdowns (first). Nine games into the 2024 campaign, the results are nearly identical, except the Lions are currently sixth in yards. So, not only have Montgomery and Gibbs been highly productive, but they've been consistently reliable.
Montgomery recently revealed his and Gibbs' iconic nickname, which references the renowned Sonic the Hedgehog series. The former is a bruising, thumping, barreling back who relishes contact, fittingly making him Knuckles. Concurrently, the latter primarily relies on his speed, quickness and explosiveness, hence the Sonic connection. Together, their complementary/interchangeable skill sets are a massive part of helping the Lions win.