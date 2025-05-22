Lions rookie just solidified fan-favorite status with Packers hate

It was easy for Detroit Lions fans to fall in love with Isaac TeSlaa, the team's third-round pick out of Arkansas, since he was born in Michigan and grew up a fan of the team. TeSlaa only cemented himself as a Lions fan-favorite before even stepping onto the field in a preseason game by telling the world how he really feels about the Green Bay Packers.

"Oh, I hate the Packers, with a burning passion," TeSlaa said on the St. Brown Podcast. That is music to Lions Nation's ears, to say the least.

Lions fans can only hope that hatred helps Detroit on the field.

Isaac TeSlaa is already a Lions fan-favorite before even appearing in a preseason game

TeSlaa couldn't have gotten off to much of a better start to his Lions career. Again, he's a hometown kid who grew up rooting for the team and hating its biggest rival. How can it get much better?

Well, when the regular season begins, guess who the Lions will face Week 1? Yeah, it's the Packers, and at Lambeau Field. How sweet would a big game from TeSlaa be leading to a Lions win?

It'll be interesting to see just how big of a role TeSlaa will play in this Lions offense. On one hand, the Lions used a day two pick to select him. Usually, teams that use a day two pick on a player will have him play a lot. On the other hand, though, this Lions receiving corps is loaded.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, who TeSlaa meshed with incredibly well on his podcast, is one of the best receivers in the league. Jameson Williams just had 1,000 yards last season and figures to play a huge role. Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond are proven veterans in the NFL who played well for the Lions last season. TeSlaa could conceivably be the team's WR3, but he could also be the WR5 and barely see the field. Even if he does see the field, he won't be targeted as much as St. Brown, Williams, and other skill position players like Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Regardless of how much he plays, TeSlaa has already captured the hearts of Lions fans everywhere by essentially being one of them. It'll be refreshing for them to know TeSlaa will be even more motivated to defeat the Packers twice (or potentially even more) every year.